The Saints elevated Mims to the active roster Saturday.

Mims' elevation is an insurance move for the Saints with Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller both listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons with ankle injuries. Mims rejoined New Orleans on their practice squad Oct. 23 after being waived from the active roster four days prior. He played in Week 6 against the Texans when he played four snaps on special teams and did not record a stat.