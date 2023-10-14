The Saints signed Mims to the active roster Saturday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Mims signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent on April 29 but failed to make the team's 53-man roster. He signed with the Saints' practice squad on Aug. 31 and is now on the active roster as a depth backfield option behind Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller with Jamaal Williams (hamstring) working his way back from injured reserve. Mims rushed for 1,370 yards and 18 touchdowns on 261 carries in his final season at Fresno State.