Mims signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints on Monday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Mims spent the 2023 campaign on and off of the Saints' practice squad, failing to record any stats while garnering two targets over three offensive snaps in two games with the active roster. The running back will stick around New Orleans for the offseason and he'll see if he can earn a spot on the 53-man roster ahead of the 2024 season.