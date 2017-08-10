Play

Saints' Jordan Williams-Lambert: Heads to IR

Williams-Lambert (undisclosed) cleared waivers Thursday and was sent to injured reserve by the Saints, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

It's tough to assess where Williams-Lambert will go from here because of the unclear nature of this injury combined with his lack of NFL experience. If this injury is serious, don't expect him to be picked up by another team until after the 2017 season.

