Tyson (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Browns, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Tyson, the eighth overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, injured his hamstring in August, but now those who held onto to the highly-touted rookie during his absence a" or recently added him to their roster a" will going forward have a player with a high ceiling to consider for fantasy lineups. Given the long layoff, the Saints could choose to proceed deliberately with Tyson in his NFL regular-season debut, but as the season rolls along, the Arizona State product should yield dividends working alongside top pass-catcher Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele, who had been working as the team's WR2 in Tyson's absence.