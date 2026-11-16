Tyson caught 11 of 13 targets for 80 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Panthers.

That bang you just heard was the sound of the window closing on your chances of acquiring Tyson cheaply in your fantasy league. In just his second career NFL game, Tyson dominated looks from Tyler Shough, as no other New Orleans pass catcher handled more than five targets, hauled in more than three passes or topped 30 receiving yards. It may be tough for the team's struggling offense to keep both Tyson and Chris Olave busy at the same time, so the duo may end up trading big games rather than opening things up for each other, but this kind of volume can't be ignored. Tyson will look for his first career touchdown in a Week 11 tilt against the Bears.