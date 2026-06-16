Saints' Jordyn Tyson: Continuing rehab at minicamp

Saints head coach Kellen Moore said Monday that Tyson (undisclosed) will remain in the rehab process at mandatory minicamp, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Tyson has been on a maintenance plan since rookie minicamp ant voluntary OTAs in May, and it looks like he will continue to participate on a limited basis at mandatory minicamp while prioritizing his rehab process. The exact nature of Tyson's injury remains undisclosed, but it doesn't appear that New Orleans' coaching staff has any real concerns about his status for the start of training camp in July. Meanwhile, Chris Olave also remains limited at mandatory minicamp, per Underhill.