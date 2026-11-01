Tyson (hamstring) could be reinstated from injured reserve and make his season debut as soon as next Sunday versus the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Saints haven't cleared Tyson to practice since he strained his right hamstring during an Aug. 13 training camp workout, but the rookie first-round pick sounds like he could have his 21-day evaluation window opened in Week 9. Due to the length of his absence, Tyson may not be ready to play against Cleveland even if he checks out well in practice during the upcoming week, but in any case, he doesn't appear far away from making his NFL debut. Whenever he's activated, Tyson could push Devaughn Vele for the No. 2 receiver role behind top target Chris Olave.