Tyson caught one of two targets for six yards and added four rushing yards on his only carry in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Bears.

One week after seeing 13 targets as Tyler Shough's top downfield option, Tyson all but disappeared as Chris Olave instead saw WR1-worthy volume. The Saints' aerial attack simply may not be able to support both wideouts in the same game, which would mark Tyson as a volatile, but high-ceiling, fantasy asset for the rest of the season. The rookie will try to bounce back in Week 12 against the Bengals.