Saints' Jordyn Tyson: Exits Thursday's practice with injury

Tyson exited Thursday's practice early due to a possible hamstring injury, per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football, though it isn't believed to be a serious injury, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The biggest knock on Tyson coming out of Arizona was his lengthy injury history, including a hamstring injury suffered prior to the 2026 NFL Draft, in which the Saints selected Tyson eighth overall. It's not clear whether this latest hamstring issue is related to the previous injury. The team's early optimism suggests Tyson's availability for Week 1 against the Lions doesn't appear to be in jeopardy, but the rookie first-round pick is unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jaguars.