Tyson caught four of five targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 23-22 overtime win over the Browns. He also lost a fumble.

It wasn't the most dynamic performance from the eighth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but it was just good to see Tyson on the field after he missed the first seven games of the season due to hamstring trouble, even if his longest gain went for just nine yards. Tyson's role in the offense figures to grow quickly if he can stay healthy, and he has the talent to put together a productive second half as the No. 2 option behind Chris Olave for quarterback Tyler Shough.