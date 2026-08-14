Saints' Jordyn Tyson: Hamstring injury confirmed by coach

Coach Kellen Moore confirmed Friday that Tyson is dealing with a right hamstring injury, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Tyson missed time over the spring with an injury but was cleared for the start of training camp last month. He has an injury history with the hamstring, but Moore indicated the new injury isn't related to the one Tyson dealt with prior to the 2026 Draft. The Saints are gathering more information, but it sounds like Tyson could be dealing with a multi-week injury as Week 1 approaches. New Orleans kicks off its regular season in 30 days with a road game against the Lions on Sept. 13.