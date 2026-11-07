Tyson (hamstring) intends to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Browns, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

The Saints opened Tyson's 21-day window in which to practice and potentially return from injured reserve Wednesday, and he managed three consecutive limited listings before getting a questionable tag for Week 9 action. The team still needs to officially activate Tyson from IR by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday in order for him to have a chance to play Sunday, but that appears as if it'll come to pass.