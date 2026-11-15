Tyson was working with the Saints' first-team offense pregame ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Panthers, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

In his pro debut last Sunday against the Browns, Tyson ranked fourth in snap share (24 percent) among his position mates behind Devaughn Vele (93), Chris Olave (85) and Bryce Lance (51). Tyson still hauled in four of five targets for 30 yards, and head coach Kellen Moore told Jeff Nowak of WWL Radio on Wednesday that the rookie WR should receive "a healthy dose more" of work in his second NFL outing. Considering Tyson has swapped in for Lance with the first-teamers, the former is poised to do just that this Sunday.