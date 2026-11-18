Head coach Kellen Moore said Tyson was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a chest injury, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Tyson missed the first seven games of the campaign due to a hamstring issue, but he increased his sway in the Saints offense from Week 9 to 10, upping his snap share (24 to 71 percent) and target count (five to 13). In this past Sunday's loss to the Panthers, he recorded an 11-80-0 line, but he emerged from that contest with a new health concern. As a result, Tyson's status will be monitored in advance of Sunday's contest at Chicago.