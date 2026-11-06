Tyson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

With Tyson having logged limited practices after the Saints opened his 21-day window to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Friday's designation gives the rookie a chance to make his long-awaited regular-season NFL debut. There's been no indication one way or the other on what the Saints' plans are for Tyson this week. Devaughn Vele and Bryce Lance would be the biggest losers in terms of playing time and targets once Tyson does debut.