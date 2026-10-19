Saints head coach Kellen Moore said that Tyson (hamstring) traveled to Paris in advance of Sunday's game against the Steelers, NewOrleans.football reports.

Tyson has been sidelined since mid-August due to a right hamstring strain, but the Saints' decision to include him in their travel party to France could be a sign that his 21-day practice window will be opened this week. While Tyson would have a chance at making his NFL debut against the Steelers if he practices this week, the Saints may prefer to hold him out through their Week 8 bye to give him additional time to heal. Whenever he makes his way back from injured reserve, the No. 8 overall pick in the draft could immediately push Devaughn Vele for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart at receiver behind Chris Olave.