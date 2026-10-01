Head coach Kellen Moore said Thursday that he doesn't expect Tyson (hamstring) to practice next week, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

At the time his most recent hamstring injury flared up in mid-August, Tyson was given a prognosis of roughly two months, which he's still in the midst of. As a player on injured reserve, his practice window can be opened next week, but that doesn't appear to be a consideration for the Saints at this time. It remains to be seen when the eighth overall pick in the 2026 Draft will be able to make his pro debut.

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