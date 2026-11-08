Tyson isn't working with the Saints' first-team offense pregame ahead of Sunday's contest against the Browns, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Tyson is active Sunday for the first time in his career, but the rookie first-round pick is getting reps before kickoff behind the WR trio of Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele and Bryce Lance. The Saints offense regularly has operated with three wide receivers this season, but it appears Tyson will be mixing in as a reserve rather than taking on a starter-level role in his NFL debut.