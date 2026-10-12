Saints head coach Kellen Moore said Monday that Tyson (hamstring) is "progressing well" but isn't on track to return to practice this week, Jeff Nowak reports.

Tyson has resided on injured reserve all season after sustaining a right hamstring strain during an Aug. 13 training camp practice. Though the rookie first-round pick hasn't hit any reported snags in his recovery, the Saints aren't yet ready to open his 21-day practice window. Adam Schefter of ESPN previously reported that Tyson wouldn't make his NFL debut until Week 7, but because the young wideout hasn't resumed practicing yet, a return to game action following the Saints' Week 8 bye is probably more realistic at this point.