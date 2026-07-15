Saints' Jordyn Tyson: On track for camp?

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough said in June that Tyson (undisclosed) should be "firing on all cylinders" later this summer, ESPN.com's Katherine Terrell reports.

A hamstring injury ended Tyson's 2025 campaign at Arizona State and kept him out of pre-draft drills, but Saints coach Kellen Moore suggested in May that the rookie's absence from early OTA periods wasn't necessarily related to his prior hamstring injury. Whatever the case, Tyson increased his involvement in late May and June, though there was never any report of participation in full-team drills. It sounds like Shough expects Tyson to be ready for training camp, where the Saints also anticipate getting Chris Olave (blood clot) back in action. There is some chance Tyson and/or Olave will be limited at the start of camp in late July.