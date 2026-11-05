Tyson (hamstring) remained a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Tyson has logged consecutive limited practices since having his 21-day window to return from IR opened Wednesday. The rookie first-round pick could make his NFL regular-season debut as soon as Sunday against the Browns, though the Saints would probably want him to log at least one full practice before seeing game action, so it's more likely that Tyson's debut will be delayed at least one more week. His return to action would be proceeded by an official move adding Tyson to the 53-man roster.