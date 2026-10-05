Tyson (hamstring) is said to be making progress and feeling good but isn't expected to be activated from injured reserve until Week 7 at the soonest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

New Orleans placed Tyson on IR with a designation to return back on Aug. 30, making him eligible to resume practicing and playing with the team as soon as Week 5. Saints head coach Kellen Moore previously disclosed Thursday that Tyson wasn't on track to resume practicing during the upcoming week, and Schefter's report further fuels the notion that the team will take a deliberate approach with the rookie first-round draft pick, who is on the mend from a right hamstring strain and had a history of soft-tissue injuries during his time in college. Though a Week 7 return is on the table, the Saints will go on bye Week 8, which could make a Week 9 home matchup with the Browns a more likely target for Tyson's NFL debut.