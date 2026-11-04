Tyson (hamstring) is slated to resume practicing with the Saints on Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The Saints are expected to officially open the wide receiver's 21-day evaluation window as they kick off Week 9 prep ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns. Given that the strained right hamstring has kept him off the field since Aug. 13, Tyson may need more than one week of practices to get himself back into playing shape, but the Saints haven't necessarily ruled the rookie first-round pick out from making his NFL debut against Cleveland. Whenever he's deemed ready to play, Tyson could immediately push Devaughn Vele for the Saints' No. 2 receiver job.