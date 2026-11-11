Saints coach Kellen Moore said Wednesday that Tyson should get "a healthy dose more" of snaps in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jeff Nowak of WWL Radio reports.

Tyson played just 18 snaps and lost a fumble on his first catch this past Sunday against the Browns, but there were some positives from his regular-season debut, including a strong target rate (five targets on 16 routes). While there's no assurance of a full-time role, Tyson at least figures to take more snaps away from fellow rookie Bryce Lance, if not from veteran Devaughn Vele.