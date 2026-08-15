Saints' Jordyn Tyson: Still in wait-and-see mode, per Moore

Coach Kellen Moore said Saturday that the team is "still in collection mode" regarding Tyson (hamstring), Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Tyson suffered a right hamstring injury during practice Thursday, and Moore suggested Friday that the issue could impact the rookie wideout's availability for the beginning of the regular season. Tyson also dealt with hamstring issues during his final campaign with Arizona State, though Moore has said that his current injury isn't related. Nonetheless, fantasy managers who have yet to draft are justified in being wary of investing too heavily in Tyson given his current hazy outlook. However, if he's able to get healthy, Tyson is expected to have a major role in the Saints' passing game and possesses plenty of upside.