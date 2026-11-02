Saints head coach Kellen Moore said that the Saints will decide by Wednesday whether to open Tyson's (hamstring) 21-day practice window this week, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Footballreports.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported over the weekend that Tyson could have a chance at making his NFL debut as soon as this coming Sunday against the Browns, but until the Saints formally clear the wideout to practice, a target date for him to play will remain somewhat muddled. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Tyson had a checkered medical history during his collegiate career, and the right hamstring strain he sustained in mid-August has only added to the long-term concerns about his durability. However, the 6-foot-2, 203-pound Tyson is undoubtedly talented, and he'll have a fairly clear path to the No. 2 receiver gig if he can get healthy.