Saints' Josh Hill: 63 yards in Week 4

Hill caught all three of his targets for 63 yards in Sunday's win against the Giants.

Hill had exactly one catch in each of the first three games of the season, so it's probably best to chalk up his big game as an outlier. While the sixth-year pro has some decent skills as a receiver, he is primarily deployed as a blocker in the Saints offense and can still be largely ignored in more fantasy leagues.

