Hill (concussion) did not practice Thursday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Hill has yet to resume practicing since he suffered a concussion during the Saints' Week 10 win over the 49ers. The depth tight end will need to fully clear the league's five-step protocol before retaking the field, so it's safe to assume that he's trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Falcons.