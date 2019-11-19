Play

Saints' Josh Hill: Battling 'mild' concussion

Hill suffered a mild concussion during Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, Larry Holder of The Athletic reports.

The report seemed optimistic about Hill's chances of returning for Week 12's matchup against the Panthers, but the 29-year-old tight end will still need to complete the league's concussion protocol. Hill's status on the first injury report of the week -- which comes out Wednesday -- should shed more light on his timeline. If he's unable to go, Jared Cook and Dan Arnold will be the only two healthy tight ends unless the Saints promote Jason Vander Laan from the practice squad.

