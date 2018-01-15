Saints' Josh Hill: Best game of season in playoff defeat
Hill caught three of six targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 29-24 NFC divisional-round loss to the Vikings.
Hill made some clutch plays in the second half, including an 18-yard reception on the Saints' final scoring drive. In total, the 54 receiving yards were a season high, and his three catches also matched his season best. Even before Coby Fleener suffered a season-ending head injury Week 12, Hill had moved ahead of Fleener on the Saints' tight-end depth chart. Nevertheless, Hill's impact as a starter was minimal, as he finished the regular season with just 125 yards and one touchdown on 16 receptions. With Fleener's health status for 2018 up in the air, Hill could again begin next season as the Saints' nominal tight-end starter, but he probably has not shown enough to warrant much fantasy consideration outside of deeper leagues even if he retains the No. 1 job.
More News
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...