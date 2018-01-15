Saints' Josh Hill: Best game of season in playoff defeat

Hill caught three of six targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 29-24 NFC divisional-round loss to the Vikings.

Hill made some clutch plays in the second half, including an 18-yard reception on the Saints' final scoring drive. In total, the 54 receiving yards were a season high, and his three catches also matched his season best. Even before Coby Fleener suffered a season-ending head injury Week 12, Hill had moved ahead of Fleener on the Saints' tight-end depth chart. Nevertheless, Hill's impact as a starter was minimal, as he finished the regular season with just 125 yards and one touchdown on 16 receptions. With Fleener's health status for 2018 up in the air, Hill could again begin next season as the Saints' nominal tight-end starter, but he probably has not shown enough to warrant much fantasy consideration outside of deeper leagues even if he retains the No. 1 job.