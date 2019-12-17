Saints' Josh Hill: Catches historic touchdown on MNF

Hill caught his lone target for a five-yard touchdown in the Saints' 34-7 win over the Colts on Monday.

Hill was a part of history Monday, as he caught Drew Brees' record-setting 540th career touchdown pass. It was a wonderful moment for the veteran tight end, and he's now scored in two straight contests. Hill has accumulated just seven targets across his last four outings, and touchdowns can't be depended upon given such low volume.