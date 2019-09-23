Saints' Josh Hill: Catches one pass in win

Josh Hill corralled one of two targets for four yards in the Saints' 33-27 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

The grab marks Hill's third of the season, and he's managed just six yards through three contests. Saints pass catchers not named Alvin Kamara or Michael Thomas can be avoided.

