Saints' Josh Hill: Catches short touchdown
Hill brought in two of three targets for four yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 48-46 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
The score came on the first play of the second quarter from three yards out to put the Saints up 20-7. Hill was surprisingly quiet the rest of the afternoon despite Jared Cook heading to the locker room before halftime with a concussion. The former could have more opportunities in Week 15 if Cook doesn't clear the concussion protocol, though with just 19 receptions for 182 yards on the season, Hill will be tough to trust against Indianapolis.
