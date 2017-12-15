Saints' Josh Hill: Cleared to play
Hill (shoulder) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Jets, Nick Underhill of the New Orlean Advocate reports.
A limited practice participant throughout the week, Hill never seemed to be in much danger of missing Sunday's game. He's played at least 63 percent of the snaps on offense in three straight games, but has just three catches for 22 yards on five targets in that stretch.
More News
-
Week 15 RB sleepers
Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...
-
Week 15 QB sleepers
Carson Wentz might be lost for the season with a torn ACL, but Jamey Eisenberg says Nick Foles...
-
What you missed: Hopkins, Fournette hurt
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
New England-Pittsburgh gets all the attention, but we're breaking down every AFC home game...
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.