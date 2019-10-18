Saints' Josh Hill: Could see more work sans Cook
Hill likely will take on a larger role with Jared Cook (ankle) ruled out for Sunday's game in Chicago, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Hill primarily functions as a blocker, so the Saints could use depth tight end Brian Parker or one of their backup wide receivers to handle some of the snaps that usually go to Cook. The 29-year-old Hill has 92 catches in 93 regular-season games, never eclipsing six receptions or 74 yards in a single contest.
