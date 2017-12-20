Saints' Josh Hill: Dealing with shoulder injury

Hill (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

Hill played through the minor injury in Sunday's 31-19 win over the Jets, catching one of two targets for 22 yards while logging 66 percent of the snaps on offense. He should be available for Week 16 against the Falcons, but he's yet to top three catches or 29 yards in a single game this season.