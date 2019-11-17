Play

Saints' Josh Hill: Diagnosed with concussion

Hill won't return to Sunday's game in Tampa Bay due to a concussion, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

Prior to his departure, Hill hauled in both of his targets for eight yards. Considering the uncertain nature of head injuries, he could lose his periphery TE reps in the short term to Dan Arnold behind top option Jared Cook.

