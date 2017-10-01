Play

Saints' Josh Hill: Exits due to head injury

Hill is being evaluated for a brain injury, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Hill is likely dealing with a possible concussion. If he clears the evaluation he may be able to return to action, if it turns out he does have a concussion or another injury his status for next week will be in question.

