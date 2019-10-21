Saints' Josh Hill: Finds end zone vs. Bears

Hill caught all three of his targets for 43 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 36-25 win over the Bears.

Starting in place of Jared Cook (ankle), Hill caught a seven-yard touchdown pass to get the offense on the board after a first-quarter safety. He wasn't targeted often the rest of the way but still came away with a respectable performance for his team and fantasy owners alike. Cook's injury doesn't appear to be serious, but Hill has proven himself capable of contributing if he receives another start next Sunday against the Cardinals.