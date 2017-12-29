Saints' Josh Hill: Fine for finale

Hill (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Hill's role as the No. 1 tight end has yet to result in more than four targets in any game this season. The Saints are still heavily reliant on Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas and, to a lesser extent, Ted Ginn.

