Hill corralled both of his targets for 14 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 38-3 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The receptions were a season high for Hill, who scored his first touchdown of the season in the blowout victory. Up 31-0, Hill hauled in a three-yarder mid-way through the fourth quarter to put the cherry on top of a dominant offensive performance. Unless New Orleans goes up big on San Francisco in Week 10, Hill is unlikely to return much fantasy value even in the deepest of leagues.