Saints' Josh Hill: Full practice on Friday

Hill (concussion) carries no injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Panthers, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Hill put in a full practice Friday and has bounced back quickly since suffering the injury Week 11 against the Buccaneers. He'll likely see a handful of targets on Sunday.

