Saints' Josh Hill: Fumbles again

Hill caught one pass for eight yards in Sunday's win against the Panthers. He also lost a fumble.

Hill's performance Sunday was a mirror image of the prior week, in which Hill also had just one reception, which he proceeded to fumble away. With Coby Fleener placed on injured reserve earlier in the week, Hill played 43 of the Saints' 64 offensive snaps (67 percent). Still, the starting tight end remains an afterthought in the passing game and fumbling in consecutive weeks may open the door for Michael Hoomanawanui or Garrett Griffin to see more playing time.