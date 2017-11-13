Saints' Josh Hill: Fumbles on lone catch
Hill fumbled away his only reception, a two-yard loss, in Sunday's win against the Bills.
Hill's red-zone fumble was the Saints' only turnover in a blowout victory in Buffalo. The nominal starter, Hill was actually out-snapped by fellow tight end Michael Hoomanawanui 47-to-43, though the Saints' tight-end trio of Hill, Hoomanawanui and Coby Fleener (17 snaps) combined for just two catches for two yards. A once fruitful position for fantasy owners, the tight end spot in New Orleans can be actively avoided until further notice.
More News
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...