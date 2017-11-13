Saints' Josh Hill: Fumbles on lone catch

Hill fumbled away his only reception, a two-yard loss, in Sunday's win against the Bills.

Hill's red-zone fumble was the Saints' only turnover in a blowout victory in Buffalo. The nominal starter, Hill was actually out-snapped by fellow tight end Michael Hoomanawanui 47-to-43, though the Saints' tight-end trio of Hill, Hoomanawanui and Coby Fleener (17 snaps) combined for just two catches for two yards. A once fruitful position for fantasy owners, the tight end spot in New Orleans can be actively avoided until further notice.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories