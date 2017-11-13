Saints' Josh Hill: Fumbles on lone catch

Hill fumbled away his only reception, a two-yard loss, in Sunday's win against the Bills.

Hill's red-zone fumble was the Saints' only turnover in a blowout victory in Buffalo. The nominal starter, Hill was actually out-snapped by fellow tight end Michael Hoomanawanui 47-to-43, though the Saints' tight-end trio of Hill, Hoomanawanui and Coby Fleener (17 snaps) combined for just two catches for two yards. A once fruitful position for fantasy owners, the tight end spot in New Orleans can be actively avoided until further notice.