Saints' Josh Hill: Gains two yards in win

Hill caught one of his two targets for a two-yard gain during Thursday's 26-18 win over the Falcons.

Hill has now been held to under 15 yards in four of his last six games. He had nice little run in the middle there, six total catches for 82 yard and a touchdown in Weeks 7 and 8, but he's mostly been quiet this season thanks to the quality play of Jared Cook. Hill and the Saints will have their hands full Sunday against the league's top pass defense, San Francisco.