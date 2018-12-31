Saints' Josh Hill: Gets three-year extension
Hill agreed Monday with the Saints on a three-year, $8.85 million contract extension, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
With top tight end Benjamin Watson headed for retirement at the conclusion of the Saints' playoff run, the organization elected to bring back Hill to ensure they would have an experienced option at the position heading into 2019. Since bursting on the scene in his second NFL campaign in 2014 with five touchdown receptions, it's taken the subsequent four seasons combined for Hill to match that scoring output. Even with the Saints resting Watson and most of their other core contributors in Sunday's 33-14 loss to the Panthers, Hill didn't gain much involvement in the passing game, as he failed to corral his lone target while playing 38 of the team's 52 offensive snaps. Though he'll tentatively top the Saints' depth chart heading into the upcoming season, Hill probably remains a less intriguing fantasy commodity than second-year tight end Dan Arnold, a converted college receiver who has flashed some big-play ability in his limited opportunities in 2018.
