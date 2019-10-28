Saints' Josh Hill: Goes for 39 yards in win

Hill brought in three of five targets for 39 yards in the Saints' 31-9 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Hill continues to see increased looks with Jared Cook (ankle) sidelined, though the New Orleans' gameplan of targeting Michael Thomas and the running backs far more often than the other pass-catchers is unlikely to change. Hill is a desperation redraft option and a cheap daily dart-throw on the off-chance he reaches the end zone.