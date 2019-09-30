Saints' Josh Hill: Goes for season-high 29 yards

Hill secured three of four targets for 29 yards in the Saints' 12-10 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

The receptions and receiving yards were both season highs for Hill, who entered Sunday's contest sporting a 2/2 receiving line through three games. Despite the improved effort, Hill is low on the pecking order in the Saints' passing attack, and he is an option best reserved for the deepest of leagues.

