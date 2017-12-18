Saints' Josh Hill: Held in check

Hill caught one of two targets for 22 yards in Sunday's win against the Jets.

Hill played 45 of 68 offensive snaps (66 percent) but was again held in check. The Saints' starting tight end has not reached 30 yards in a game all season and can likely be ignored in the majority of fantasy leagues.

