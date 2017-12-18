Saints' Josh Hill: Held in check
Hill caught one of two targets for 22 yards in Sunday's win against the Jets.
Hill played 45 of 68 offensive snaps (66 percent) but was again held in check. The Saints' starting tight end has not reached 30 yards in a game all season and can likely be ignored in the majority of fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.